Lucknow: Ahead of the UP Assembly Elections 2022, a song war has broken out between BJP MP and actor Ravi Kishan and Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore. Notably, Gorakhpur MP and film actor Ravi Kishan recently released a song in Bhojpuri titled ‘UP Mein Sab Ba’ to woo voters ahead of the Assembly elections. In the song’s video, Kishan can be seen showcasing the work done in Uttar Pradesh (UP) by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.Also Read - Viral Video: BSF Jawans Dance to Folk Song, Celebrate Bihu At Freezing Temperatures in Kashmir | Watch

In the number, he says: “Yogi ke sarkar ba, vikas ke bahaar ba, sadakan ke jaal ba, kaam bemisal ba, apradhi ke jel ba, bijli relam rel ba, Corona gayil har ba, UP mein sab ba.” Roughly translated, the song says: “This is Yogi’s government, there is development, roads, criminals in jail, no Covid, electricity everywhere – UP has everything.”

Watch the video here:

#UpMeinSabBa Full song out now click the link below to watch. https://t.co/5tPzG0euEn pic.twitter.com/7oTpPOH21n — Ravi Kishan (@ravikishann) January 15, 2022

A day later, on Sunday, Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore released a song titled ‘UP Mei Ka Ba’ (What is there in UP). In her rap song, she criticises the Yogi Adityanath government over issues such as handling of the pandemic, Lakhimpur Kheri violence and the Hathras incident. In her song, she also talks about the dead bodies of COVID-19 victims flowing in the Ganga.

Responding to Ravi Kishan’s praise for the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, she says in her song: “Corona se lakhan mar gayil le, laashan se Ganga bhar gayil be, kaafan nochat kukur bilar ba, ae baba, UP mein ka ba? (Covid killed lakhs, the Ganga was filled with corpses, dog were snatching shrouds – what is there in UP?)”

Watch the video here:

Referring to the Lakhimpur incident in which a Minister’s son allegedly mowed down four farmers with his SUV, she raps: “Mantri ke betuva badi rangdar ba, kisanan ke chhati pe rondat motor car ba, ae chaukidar, bolo ke zimmedar ba? (The minister’s son has an attitude, he runs over farmers in his car. ‘Chaukidar’, who’s responsible for this?”

She ends her song with the famous dialogue Ravi Kishan is known for — “Zindagi jhand ba, phir bhi ghamand ba”.

Notably, Rathore rose to fame in 2020, after the Modi government announced a complete lockdown, with her rap song ‘Bihar Mein Ka Ba’.