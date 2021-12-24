A video is going viral on social media where a woman can be seen firing in the air. The woman from Kotwali area in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar fired the shots while celebrating her birthday.Also Read - Viral Video: Woman Uses Snake as Hairband, Goes Unnoticed by People at Mall. Watch

The video, shot in a dark and narrow lane at night, shows the woman standing in the middle of with a person behind her and another in front. The lane is dimly lit with blue lights and music could be heard playing in the background. She is then seen lifting her arm and firing a shot in the air with a gun. A man can also be seen in the frame.

People are also seen walking past the people firing in the air. Many accidents of bullets hitting people take place during celebratory firing. In this case, given how narrow the lane is and with the number of people around, the bullet could have hit anyone.

A Twitter complained to the police on Twitter saying the video shows the woman and her brother. Muzaffarnagar Police to this user’s tweet saying they have filed an FIR and necessary action is being taken against those involved.