Viral Video: It doesn’t hurt to be kind, especially to animals who aren’t equipped with intelligence like humans. One such video of kindness has gone viral on the internet showing a constable from the Uttar Pradesh Police feeding a monkey. In the heartwarming video, a constable in uniform sitting on the edge of his jeep slicing mangoes to feed the monkey. Meanwhile, the monkey carrying a baby on its back waits patiently as the constable hands over the sliced mangoes to it. The monkey is seen feasting happily on the mangoes.Also Read - Viral Video: Baby Monkey Released Into Wild After Treatment, Gets a Big Hug From Family. Watch
The video shared by UP police has garnered more than 56 k views since it was first posted on Sunday evening. It was captioned as, ”UP 112, सबके ‘Mon-key’ समझे.. Well Done Constable Mohit, PRV1388 Shahjahapur for making good deeds an ‘Aam Baat.”
Netizens loved the heartwarming act and saluted the cop for displaying humanity and kindness. One user wrote, ”This is called humanity, salute to this constable Mohit , Aao manavtaaa ko aage badhayen , Yahi Raam Aur prophet Muhammad ( Peace be upon him) Ka uddeshya Maanavta Ka karm hi Sabse pyara God bless we Indians ,god bless India.” A second wrote, ”“Humanity comes from within. Have love for all beings, this is humanity.”
