Viral Video: It doesn’t hurt to be kind, especially to animals who aren’t equipped with intelligence like humans. One such video of kindness has gone viral on the internet showing a constable from the Uttar Pradesh Police feeding a monkey. In the heartwarming video, a constable in uniform sitting on the edge of his jeep slicing mangoes to feed the monkey. Meanwhile, the monkey carrying a baby on its back waits patiently as the constable hands over the sliced mangoes to it. The monkey is seen feasting happily on the mangoes.Also Read - Viral Video: Baby Monkey Released Into Wild After Treatment, Gets a Big Hug From Family. Watch

The video shared by UP police has garnered more than 56 k views since it was first posted on Sunday evening. It was captioned as, ”UP 112, सबके ‘Mon-key’ समझे.. Well Done Constable Mohit, PRV1388 Shahjahapur for making good deeds an ‘Aam Baat.”

Watch the video here:

UP 112, सबके ‘Mon-key’ समझे.. Well Done Constable Mohit, PRV1388 Shahjahapur for making good deeds an 'Aam Baat' #PyarKaMeethaPhal#UPPCares pic.twitter.com/z2UM8CjhVB — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) June 12, 2022

Netizens loved the heartwarming act and saluted the cop for displaying humanity and kindness. One user wrote, ”This is called humanity, salute to this constable Mohit , Aao manavtaaa ko aage badhayen , Yahi Raam Aur prophet Muhammad ( Peace be upon him) Ka uddeshya Maanavta Ka karm hi Sabse pyara God bless we Indians ,god bless India.” A second wrote, ”“Humanity comes from within. Have love for all beings, this is humanity.”

This is so cute. I love it. Thanks @Uppolice .. https://t.co/e4p5IbAW7X — anjali sachdeva (@anjalisachdeva9) June 14, 2022

So sweet Bhai itna pyar se khila Raha hai, jaise bacche ko khilate hain — rajivgoyal (@rajivgoyal) June 12, 2022

Prayers to Lord Krishna to bless you all with divine protection and strength! May the good deeds multiply ! — R. R. Bhat. (@NykeTheSiamese) June 12, 2022

Kaaaaash hum log bandar hote — Mohd Tarique (@MohdTar89115710) June 12, 2022

The best thing one can see on Twitter !! Hats off to @Uppolice — Sreenivas ಶ್ರೀನಿವಾಸ श्रीनिवास Bidari 🇮🇳 (@BidariSreenivas) June 12, 2022

Bahut badiya sir. Yahi maanavta h. 🙏🙏 — Rashmi (@S45227978) June 13, 2022

