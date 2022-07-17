Funny Video Today: While getting vaccinated can be scary for people, especially children, getting blood work done where you’re experiencing a needle in your arm for a much longer duration and you can see medic drawing blood is twice as scary. There are some people who faint while getting a blood test done, some scream and cry like a little kid. We even saw grown men climbing trees and jumping on boats who were afraid of getting the COVID-19 vaccine.Also Read - Viral Video: Puppy Rides Horse Through City By Itself, Reminds Internet of Paw Patrol Cartoon. Watch

A similar video is doing the rounds of social media where a policeman can be seen screaming and resisting a blood test like a child. The video is from a police training camp in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao. The policeman had to give a blood sample for a medical test. As soon as a medical assistant moved closer with a syringe toward the cop sitting in a chair, he started pleading with folded hands and crying. Another policeman had to hold his hand but when he started to resist the test, two men had to hold him down by both his arms.

The cop started crying and making funny sounds as soon as the medic put in the needle, leaving his colleagues in fits of laughter. When the medic was done after a few seconds, they put cotton on his vein, folded his arm, and patted him on his back to soothe him. Other cops let go him and could not help but laugh at the funny way he was crying. In the end, another cop behind him could be seen wiping his tears away as he laughed so much. Netizens reacted similarly after watching the video and flooded the comments with laughing emojis.

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GiDDa CoMpAnY (@giedde)

Hilarious, wasn’t it?