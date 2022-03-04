A video is circulating on social media since Thursday where a priest is giving Ukraine and Russia an ‘order’ to stop this war. The video was shared on Twitter by a user named Gaurav Singh Sengar who implied that the priest is from Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.Also Read - Viral Video: Customer's Hilarious Prank On Turkish Ice Cream Vendor Leaves Netizens Cackling. Watch

The video shows the priest dressed in religious clothing and colour and staring intensely into the camera while delivering his message to the two countries that are currently at war. He begins the video in Hindi saying, "Russ ruk jaaye. Ukraine jhuk jaaye."

He introduces himself in English with a long name: "I am Indian dharmacharya. My name is Tapasvi Chhawani Pithadishwar Jagat Guru Param Hans Acharya".

Then the priest advises Russia to stop waging the war against Ukraine and that Ukraine should apologise to Russia. “This is my ORDER! STOP WAR!,” he warns while pointing his index finger.

He then goes back to Hindi to give his final piece of mind to both the countries: “Russ mahaan hai, isiliye yudh roke. Ukraine ne galti kiya hai, isiliye Ukraine shama maange. Isse main sabki bhalayi hai. Tabhi mahavinaash hone se ruk sakta hai,” he is heard saying in the video.

Watch the video below:

Netizens found the way the priest delivered his advice hilarious and flooded the replies with jokes and memes. The video has received over 1.72 lakh views, 5,000 likes and 1,470 retweets. Here’s how Twitter users reacted to the video:

बाबा जी का उपदेश सुनते ही पुतिन ने चोला ही बदल डाला मगर युद्ध नहीं बंद किया। 😜😜😜 — a true-blue (@notearsman) March 4, 2022

They are notorious for consuming strong stuff 😀😃😄 — Rajesh mudras (@MudrasRajesh) March 4, 2022