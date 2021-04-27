Viral Video: As India battles a ferocious second Covid-19 wave, the healthcare system in the country is left overburdened with doctors and healthcare professionals working tirelessly to serve patients. With everyone under tremendous pressure, disputes between medical staff and patient’s relatives have also been reported. In a similar incident, a doctor and a nurse entered into a brawl at Rampur District Hospital on Monday, the video of which has gone viral on social media. Also Read - Fatima Sana Shaikh Recalls She Slapped a Man For Touching Her But He Punched Her Back

In the 14-second video shared by news agency ANI, the nurse and the doctor first abuse and scream at each other. However, the fight soon took a violent turn as they start slapping each other in the hospital premises infront of others. Surprisingly, a policeman was present there when the fight started, but instead of stopping the doctor and nurse, he is seen standing silently watching them fight. Later, a few other policemen and hospital staff calmed them down.

#WATCH | A doctor and a nurse entered into a brawl at Rampur District Hospital yesterday. City Magistrate Ramji Mishra says, “I have spoken to both of them. They say they were under stress and overburdened. We will probe this & speak to both of them.” (Note: Abusive language) pic.twitter.com/XJyoHv4yOh — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 27, 2021

According to reports, a hospitalized patient died during treatment, following which the deceased’s relatives asked the hospital administration to issue a certificate. When the nurse approached the doctors, he asked her to bring the matter in writing. She then got angry when the relatives again approached her. She went to the emergency ward, where an argument broke between her and the doctor. At the time of the fight, large number of employees and relatives of the deceased were also present there.

The City Magistrate of Rampur, Ramji Mishra said, “I have spoken to both of them. They say they were under stress and overburdened. We will probe this and speak to both of them.”

India on Tuesday recorded 323,144 coronavirus cases and 2,771 deaths, a slight dip in its number of fresh Covid infections and fatalities. The cumulative caseload stands at 17,625,735 and the death toll inched closer to the 200,000-mark.