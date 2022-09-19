Viral Video: A video has surfaced on social media showing a woman thrashing a man with slippers for allegedly molesting her. According to a News 18 report, the incident happened in an area in Orai city of Jalaun district in Uttar Pradesh. The man was reportedly drunk when he eve-teased her. In the video shared on Twitter, a man be sitting in a crouched position, as the woman unleashes her anger and beats him with two slippers non-stop. According to the video, the woman beat her 40 times within a span of 20 seconds. Later, the the police of the area took him under their custody.Also Read - Adventure Gone Wrong: Leopard Rescued After Being Stuck on Mango Tree For 8 Hours | Watch
WOMAN BEATS EVE-TEASER WITH SLIPPERS: WATCH VIDEO
Since being shared, the video has garnered more than 50,000 views and more than 530 retweets. Many users hailed the woman for standing up against the eve-teaser, while others called it a befitting punishment for him. One user commented, “Bahut khub sahi ki hai… Ab koi galti kare tho a jivan jail me.” Another said, “Bilkul sahi kiya ladki ne ab time Badal gya hai ladhkiyo ko chhedoge to pitoge.” A third commented, “The girl taught a good lesson to a man, every girl should show such courage, only then the problems of rape and molestation will get rid of.”
However, a few felt that the woman should not have taken matters in her own hands, and should have left law to take its own course.
What do you think?