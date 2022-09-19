Viral Video: A video has surfaced on social media showing a woman thrashing a man with slippers for allegedly molesting her. According to a News 18 report, the incident happened in an area in Orai city of Jalaun district in Uttar Pradesh. The man was reportedly drunk when he eve-teased her. In the video shared on Twitter, a man be sitting in a crouched position, as the woman unleashes her anger and beats him with two slippers non-stop. According to the video, the woman beat her 40 times within a span of 20 seconds. Later, the the police of the area took him under their custody.Also Read - Adventure Gone Wrong: Leopard Rescued After Being Stuck on Mango Tree For 8 Hours | Watch

WOMAN BEATS EVE-TEASER WITH SLIPPERS: WATCH VIDEO

20 सेकेंड में 40 चप्पल| हर सेकेंड 2 चप्पल मार

उतारा छेड़खानी का भूत। यूपी के उरई जिले के कोंच कस्बे के एक मोहल्ले में

एक युवक को युवती से छेड़खानी करना भारी पड़ गया। पहले लड़की ने की ज़बरदस्त पिटाई फिर पुलिस ने लिया हिरासत में। pic.twitter.com/x0WoKfy69E — Shubhankar Mishra (@shubhankrmishra) September 18, 2022

Since being shared, the video has garnered more than 50,000 views and more than 530 retweets. Many users hailed the woman for standing up against the eve-teaser, while others called it a befitting punishment for him. One user commented, “Bahut khub sahi ki hai… Ab koi galti kare tho a jivan jail me.” Another said, “Bilkul sahi kiya ladki ne ab time Badal gya hai ladhkiyo ko chhedoge to pitoge.” A third commented, “The girl taught a good lesson to a man, every girl should show such courage, only then the problems of rape and molestation will get rid of.”

However, a few felt that the woman should not have taken matters in her own hands, and should have left law to take its own course.

What do you think?