Etawah (Uttar Pradesh): With Covid-19 vaccination drive in full force across India, a video has surfaced on social media highlighting how the rural population of the country is still hesitant or rather unaware of the importance of getting vaccinated. The video shows an elderly woman hiding behind a drum inside her house during a door-to-door vaccination drive in Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah. Also Read - WHAT? This US State is Giving Rifles & Shotguns to Encourage People to Take Covid-19 Vaccine!

The incident happened on Tuesday when BJP MLA Sarita Bhadauria arrived at Chandanpur village in Etawah for the vaccination drive along with a Health Department team. As the team reached Har Devi’s house, she first hid behind a door and then took shelter behind a large drum in the house, in a bid to avoid getting vaccinated. The video of the incident shows the woman utterly terrified as she hides behind the drum and refuses to come out. Her family members call her out and urge her, but to no avail.

A lady doctor then talks to her and tries to make her understand the situation. “I am a doctor. I am not here to give you an injection. We are here just to speak with you. At least come and listen to your MLA,” the doctor says.

Twitter user and journalist Alok Pandey shared the video and wrote, ”Funny , yet tragic video from UP’s Etawah, underscoring the immense covid vaccine hesitancy in rural India . This elderly lady , hid behind a drum in her home to escape a vaccination awareness campaign led by local MLA . Health workers did convince her to come out …”

Funny , yet tragic video from UP’s Etawah, underscoring the immense covid vaccine hesitancy in rural India . This elderly lady , hid behind a drum in her home to escape a vaccination awareness campaign led by local MLA . Health workers did convince her to come out …. pic.twitter.com/EfzxCqhFqJ — Alok Pandey (@alok_pandey) June 3, 2021

After a lot of convincing, the woman finally agreed to come out and even got vaccinated that same day, after meeting the MLA.

Talking about the incident, Sarita Bhadauria told NDTV, “People are a little unaware in the villages. Many officials were with me, and we were encouraging people to get vaccinated. The woman was first at the door, but on seeing us she ran and hid behind a drum. She was scared. She said she had been told she would get high fever and other bad things would happen. I think there is a crying need to have awareness campaigns in villagers.”