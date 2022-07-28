Viral Video Today: Ever since its release, the iconic dance number, Rowdy Baby, has been entertaining audiences all over the country with its peppy lyrics and incredible dance moves. The chartbuster song picturised on actors Dhanush and Sai Pallavi Senthamarai, was featured in the movie Maari 2 that released in 2018. Many have tried to imitate Sai Pallavi’s and Dhanush’s enviable dance moves from the song, but not everyone has been successful.Also Read - Parrot Dances To Joe Jonas Song, Says Woo Woo. Viral Video Will Make Your Day

An American influencer, Sean Tenedine, recently shared a video on his Instagram where he could be seen grooving to the trending song. Sean, who describes himself as a dancer and entertainer, wrote the following text over the video: “When My Tamil Neighbours Are Playing Music”. Also Read - Viral Video: Construction Worker Dances Like a Pro, Shahid Kapoor Calls It 'Brilliant & Inspiring' | Watch

In the clip, Sean can be seen throwing away his Apple Airpods as soon as he comes out of his house and hears his neighbours playing the Rowdy Baby song. He then starts grooving to the upbeat song while copying Dhanush’s style. The reel has received over 1.2 million views and 160k likes. Desi netizens were very impressed with the blogger’s moves and showered praise in the comments section.

Watch the viral video below:

