Wait, What! US Couple Uses Recycled POOP To Cook FOOD And Save Money | Video

Viral On Internet: A couple, living in Georgia, revealed they use their poop to prepare daily meals because it helps the environment and save money.

Turning Waste into Savings: An American couple has gone viral on the internet after revealing how they prepare their daily meals. The revelation has divided netizens into two sides – one group supports them, while the other opposes their meal preparation process. Wondering what the couple has said about their meal preparation? Well, John and his wife, Fin, revealed that they use their poop to prepare their daily meals because it’s environmentally friendly. The couple sanitarily harvests their excrement via HomeBiogas Digester, New York Post reported.

How The Couple Use Their Poop To Prepare Meal

When John and Fin, who live in a 500-square-foot rural Georgia home, flush the toilet the waste goes to a specialised device, that automatically converts the faeces into clean energy.

Replying to several questions, John, in a video, clarified that his food doesn’t taste like poop and there is not foul smell in their home.

“No, our burgers don’t taste like poo,” insisted John in a separate clip. “And no, our kitchen doesn’t smell like a sewer.” The man claims that poop-sucking gadget masks all the foul smell.

Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.