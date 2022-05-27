Viral Video Today: Internet sensation Ricky Pond, also known as ‘dancing dad’, is back with another viral video. In his recent video, Ricky Pond was seen showing off his dance moves on the trending song from Coke Studio’s season 14 – ‘Pasoori’ which is sung by Pakistani singer Ali Sethi and Shae Gill.Also Read - Viral Video: Dancing Dad Ricky Pond Grooves To Jeene Ke Hai Char Din, Nails The Towel Step. Watch

Ricky Pond posted the video on his Instagram, where he has over 562k followers. "Pasoori -by request," he says in the post's caption. The reel showed him dressed in a black T-shirt and blue pants. The American dad then just dances his heart out on the viral song.

The reel has received over 160k views and 13k likes. Netizens were impressed with his dancing skills and his joyous energy.

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ricky Pond (@ricky.pond)

What do you think of the video?