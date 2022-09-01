Viral Video Today: As the ‘Ali Ali Ali Ali’ dance trend continues to create a social media storm, more and more people are taking the dance challenge. Internet sensation Ricky Pond, also known as ‘dancing dad’, recently hopped on the trend and danced to the Patakha Guddi song with his son. The song is from 2014 film Highway starring Alia Bhatt and Randeep Hooda. It was sung by Sufi singers Nooran Sisters. Around 33,000 reels have been made using the trending audio of the Patakha Guddi song.Also Read - Ali Ali Ali Ali: From Times Square To UK, Patakha Guddi Dance Trend Is All Over The World. Watch Viral Reels

Washington-based Ricky L Pond, a content creator, routinely dances to peppy Bollywood numbers in his videos. In his Instagram latest reel, the Dancing Dad was joined by his son to do the viral Ali Ali choreography. Also Read - Viral Video: Dancing Dad Ricky Pond Grooves to Chale Jaise Hawayein, Internet Says 'Suberb' | Watch

In his usual jolly style, Pond can be seen happily grooving to the song in his garden. For the dance, he wore a blue shirt, a tie, and beige trousers while his son wore a black suit. They father-son duo nailed the choreography with perfect synchronization. Also Read - Viral Video: Dancing Dad Ricky Pond Grooves to Priyanka Chopra's Say Na Say Na, Makes Netizens Nostalgic. Watch

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF US DAD DANCING TO PATAKHA GUDDI HERE:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ricky Pond (@ricky.pond)

As usual, netizens loved Ricky Pond’s energetic moves and flooded praise for him in the comments. “Siirrrrrrrrr amazingggg,” a user commented. “Whoaaa!!! You guys did REAL good,” another user wrote. “Ooh…beautiful movements of you both…Super Nice!!,” a third user wrote.