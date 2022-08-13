Viral Video Today: An agent of Spirit Airlines, a major American ultra low cost carrier, was recently caught on camera having a wild fight with a female passenger. The shocking footage was shared on Twitter and quickly went viral with over 9.5 million views. The 90-second video shows unidentified Spirit Airlines representative having a heated argument with a female passenger at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW).Also Read - This Viral Video of Frog Drowning His Buddy Will Remind You Of Door Scene From Titanic. Watch

"You have lost your mind! Don't touch me ever in your life!" he screams at the woman as she backs away from him. The agent continues to scream about her touching him and getting in his face, following her as she keeps trying to back away. "Get out of my face!" the woman shouts back, and then yells racial and homophobic slurs at him.

A man tries to separate the two, the woman pushes the agent and calls him the N-word. She then reaches over and slaps him in the head. The agent pushes passed the man trying to block him and then wrestles her to the ground. He follows her as she gets up and tries to run away from him, then throws a punch to her head. Seeing this, other people rush quickly in to separate the brawling pair. The video ends with another man challenging the agent to fight him rather than a woman.

Watch the viral video below:

Spirit Airlines responded to the viral video with the following statement: “We are aware of this altercation. Our vendor at DFW has suspended the agent. Spirit Airlines does not tolerate violence of any kind, and we are working with local law enforcement to investigate this matter.”