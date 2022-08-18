Viral Video: Bollywood songs are not just popular in India, but also equally loved in many other countries. One such fan is Washington-based Ricky L Pond, a content creator, who routinely dances to peppy Bollywood and numbers. In his latest Instagram post, Ricky Pond posted a video of him dancing to the song “Chale Jaise Hawayein” by singers K.K. and Vasundhara Das, and featured in the 2004 movie Main Hoon Na. In his usual jolly style, Pond can be seen happily grooving to the song in his garden. For the dance, he wore a black shirt with black trousers. The caption to this video reads, “Chale Jaise Hawaye.” It also credits the person who choreographed this dance – Sanket Panchal.Also Read - Viral Video: UP Cops Spotted Performing Naagin Dance in Uniform During I-Day Celebrations | Watch

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ricky Pond (@ricky.pond)

The video has gone viral, and Indians are ecstatic to see his energetic dance. The comment section is full of love and heart emojis, with many users harping praises on him. One user wrote, “It’s really amazing to see u enjoying in every song.” Another commented, “Wow so good 😍🔥🔥🔥👏👏👏 fantastic.” A third wrote, “Awesome dance Sir. Respect to You Sir.” A fourth wrote, “Remo D’Souza se jyada famous to tu hai bhai..”

Ricky Pond, who is based in the US state of Washington has a massive following of 575 K on Instagram. His bio describes him as, “Dancing dad with 4 kids.”