Viral Video: Bollywood songs are not just popular in India, but also equally loved in many other countries. One such fan is Washington-based Ricky L Pond, a content creator, who routinely dances to peppy Bollywood numbers. After winning hearts with his dance on 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar', Ricky Pond has uploaded a new video in which he is seen dancing to the 1990 classic song 'Dum Duma Dum' from the hit film Dil starring Aamir Khan and Madhuri Dixit.

The video shows Ricky Pond, dressed in a blue tee and pants, acing the dance steps with perfect energy and expressions in his garden. Chances are you might want to groove along with him too.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ricky Pond (@ricky.pond)