Viral Video: Bollywood songs are not just popular in India, but also equally loved in many other countries. One such fan is Washington-based Ricky L Pond, a content creator, who routinely dances to peppy Bollywood numbers. After winning hearts with his dance on 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar', Ricky Pond has uploaded a new video in which he is seen dancing to the 1990 classic song 'Dum Duma Dum' from the hit film Dil starring Aamir Khan and Madhuri Dixit.
The video shows Ricky Pond, dressed in a blue tee and pants, acing the dance steps with perfect energy and expressions in his garden. Chances are you might want to groove along with him too.
Watch the video here:
The video has gone viral, and Indians are ecstatic to see his energetic dance. The comment section is full of love and heart emojis, with many users being impressed with his dance.
”This is sooooooooo cute!😂”, wrote one user, while another commented, ”Superb performance Ricky.”
Ricky Pond, who is based in the US state of Washington has a massive following of 471k on Instagram. His bio describes him as, “Dancing dad with 4 kids.”
Pond had first gone viral in India last year after he danced to Hrithik Roshan’s 2019 hit song Ghungroo and popular Bhojpuri song ‘Lollipop Lagelu’ with his daughter. After that, he danced on many Bollywood songs like, ‘O Beta Ji’, ‘Malhari’, ‘London Thumakda’ in addition to including Tamil, and Telugu songs too.