Viral Video Today: A former NFL player and his college football team coach entered the Guinness World Records for the ‘highest altitude catch of an American football’. The greatest height from which an American football is caught is 188.9 m (620 ft). The ball was thrown towards the player by another from a helicopter. The feat was achieved by the University of Arizona Football, Rob Gronkowski and Jedd Fisch (all USA) at the University of Arizona’s football field in Tuscon, Arizona on 23 April, 2021.Also Read - Viral Video: Man Dressed as UK PM Boris Johnson Gets Chased By Cops, Leaves Crowd In Splits. Watch

Rob Gronkowski wanted to make one last catch for the University of Arizona Wildcats and wanted it to be an epic one. Those involved in this attempt included Jedd Fisch (the head coach of the football team), Donnie Salum (a former player), and the production company, Liquid Light. Also Read - Viral Video: Angry Deer Brutally Attacks Hunter, Leaves Him With a Bloody Eye. Watch

Guinness World Records recently shared a video of the epic catch on their Instagram which has gone viral with over 276k views and 33k likes. Most Instagram users said in the comments that the catch looks really easy and even they could it without being an NFL or college football player. “I could probably catch that,” a user commented. “Seems easy,” another user wrote. “Hold my beer,” a third user commented. Also Read - Viral Video: Desi Grandma Munches On Peri Peri French Fries, Internet Says 'So Cute' | Watch

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guinness World Records (@guinnessworldrecords)



Watch the longer of the video below:

What are your thoughts on the video?