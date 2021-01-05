Bollywood songs are not just popular in India, but also equally loved in many other countries. One such Bollywood fan is Washington-based Ricky L Pond, a content creator, who routinely dances to peppy Bollywood numbers. In a new Instagram post, Ricky is seen dancing to the 1951 song ‘O Betaji, O Babuji’ (Qismat Ki Hawa Kabhi Naram) from the film Albela, with his son. The song gained a lot of prominence after it was recently used in Anurag Basu’s 2020 film Ludo. Also Read - Bizarre! Fan Pays Indian Cricketers Bill After Eating at Same Restaurant, Act Goes Viral

In the video which has now gone viral, Ricky and his son are seen performing an energetic yet effortless dance on the hit Bollywood number. Take a look at the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ricky L. Pond (@ricky.pond)

Shared on January 3, the dance video has garnered over 4.5 lakh views and social media users have applauded the duo for their performance. One user wrote, ”Mr Ricky. Please do visit india♥️, while another wrote, ”Oh ho beta ji.. you did an amazing job here.”

“You guys dance so well! I was just wondering if you know the meaning of the songs also,” asked another user. To which Pond replied, “No we just like the beat and music”.

Notably, Pond had gone went viral in December after he posted a video in which he danced to Hrithik Roshan’s 2019 hit song Ghungroo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ricky L. Pond (@ricky.pond)

As of now, Pond has over 55,000 followers and his dance videos have become the new favourite thing on the internet. Here are more of his dance videos:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ricky L. Pond (@ricky.pond)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ricky L. Pond (@ricky.pond)