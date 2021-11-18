Viral Video: It’s always a nice feeling to see people of other countries learning and appreciating Indian culture. Now, a YouTuber from the US has made his way into our hearts with his impeccable Bengali speaking skills. In a video going viral, an American Youtuber named Arieh Smith who runs a channel Xiaomanyc, shared a video of his interaction with local shopkeepers in Queens, New York, USA.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride & Her Girl Squad Dance to Priyanka Chopra's Say Na Say Na, Internet Loves It | Watch

He first introduces himself and tells his viewers that he will be trying some authentic dishes from West Bengal and Bangladesh. Xiaoma walks up to a shop and orders mishti paan and fuchka in fluent Bengali, leaving the shopkeepers stunned. The paan shop owner also teaches him how to eat a paan. He then goes to buy a pyjama where he again speaks in Bangla. His next stop is a sweets shop where he tries a Bengali mishti for the first time, then a roshogulla, of course.

He explains: “Ami Bangla shikchi (I’m learning Bengali)”

”Today I spent the day hanging out in NYC’s Indian and Bangladeshi neighborhood of Jackson Heights, Queens where there are many Bengalis who speak the Bengali language (Bangla). I went around ordering street food like fuchka (similar to panipuri), trying paan for the first time, trying Bengali sweets (mishti), haggling with street vendors, and just generally having a good time,” he captioned the video.

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral and both Indians and Bangladeshis are impressed with his Bengali skills. Some also pointed out how good his accent was.

One user wrote, ”God I love how people love and respect being respected. People can’t help but smile and feel good when they see someone unexpected speaking there home language. Great videos.” Another wrote, ”So nice to see him learn a language, every immigrant are ridiculed and struggling to learn English, and it’s such a huge sign of happiness and relief when they see you speaking their language”.