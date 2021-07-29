Viral Video: By now, you must have come across several Instagram reels featuring a young boy singing ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’ with a straight face. The quirky song has become the rage on the internet and has made the young boy Sahdev Dirdo the new viral sensation. The video has also triggered a barrage of hilarious memes and funny renditions, with even TV celebrities participating in the trend.Also Read - Sukma Boy Singing Viral 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' Becomes Internet Sensation, Chhattisgarh CM Felicitates Him | Watch

Now, a man hailing from US, who has previously gone viral for his Bollywood dance videos, has also joined the Bachpan Ka Pyaar trend. The video shows content creator Ricky Pond dancing to Badshah’s remix of Bachpan Ka Pyaar in his garden wearing a printed shirt and grey pants.

“Not sure what I just did. Just a little fun,” Ricky Pond said in the caption of his post.

Watch the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ricky Pond (@ricky.pond)

The video has gone viral and people are loving his dance and energy. ”Expression on point!”, wrote one user while another commented, ”This bachpan ka Pyaar is awesome.”

”What you did is really cute,” read a third comment, while another wrote, ”Now you nailed it sir😂🔥🙌New steps + trending song = Awesome.”

Pond went viral in India a few months back after he danced to the popular Bhojpuri song ‘Lollipop Lagelu’ with his daughter. After that, he danced on many Bollywood songs like ‘Ghungroo’, ‘O Beta Ji’, ‘Malhari’, ‘London Thumakda in addition to including Tamil, and Telugu songs too.

What is the trend all about?

For the unversed, a video of the schoolboy singing the 2019 song Bachpan Ka Pyaar went crazy viral on social media earlier this month. In the video, the boy identified as Sahdev Dirdo is seen standing in a classroom in front of his teacher as he sings the song with a straight face.

Watch it in case you missed it:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PATNA in HD (@patnahd)

A resident of Chhindgarh block of the Sukma district in Chhattisgarh, Sahdev Dirdo sang the now-viral song at the request of his teacher who recorded the video and shared it online. The name of the original song is “Bachpan Ka Pyaar Jaanu Bhool Mat Jaana”, which was released in the year 2018.