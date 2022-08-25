Viral Video: In a heart-warming moment between India and the United States of America, the US Navy sang a popular Bollywood song at the Secretary of Navy’s dinner on the Potomac River in Washington DC. A video of US Navy officers singing the title track of “Kal Ho Naa Ho” from Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic film has gone viral, winning the hearts of Indians across the world.Also Read - Viral Video: SpiceJet Air Hostess Grooves To Chamma Chamma, Netizens Call It 'Mind Blowing' | Watch

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, News Mobile shared the beautiful video and wrote, “A Jugalbandi for India-US Dosti ..US navy officers sing a Bollywood song at the Secretary of Navy’s dinner on the Potomac river in #WashingtonDC.”

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

The video is going viral, and desis were thrilled to watch the beautiful clip. Many hailed King Khan and appreciated Bollywood’s role in bringing people together. One user wrote, “A great tribute to Bollywood’s role in being a contributor to India-US dosti.” Another commented, “Global Super Star Shah Rukh Khan.” A third said, “World’s Biggest Moviestar India’s Pride , Shah Rukh Khan.”