US Navy Veteran Places Army Patch On His Son; Viral Video Wins Internet | WATCH

Viral Video: It is the dream of every parent to see their children do them proud, and it is even more satisfying when the children achieve much more than they did. Imagine an armed forces veteran saluting his daughter or son who joined the same wing of the force at a higher rank and the parent salutes them being their subordinate. Something similar happened at a Patching Ceremony in the USA where a soldier’s father was in attendance and placed the patch on his son’s uniform. The video of the proud father, a US Navy veteran, placing an army patch on his son’s uniform has gone viral and has stirred a lot of emotions among the viewers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ana A Sosa (@anasosa06)

The video, shared by Ana A Sosa on Instagram, shows Army officers standing in queues and a smiling father joining them. The man is wearing a sweatshirt and jeans. The son, with a smile, hands over the patch to his dad who places it on his shoulder.

This is something very beautiful and intense. What say?