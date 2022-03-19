US President Joe Biden recently referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as the “First Lady” by mistake and the audience at an event burst into laughter. Biden was addressing the Equal Pay Day event at the White House. He then started explaining why Vice President Harris was not present at the event.Also Read - Viral Video: Carefree Deer Mocks Cheetah By Eating Right In Front Of Him As He Fails to Hunt Him. Internet is Amused

"There's been a little change in the arrangement of who is on the stage because of the first lady's husband contracting COVID-19," the US President Biden.

Some people from the audience immediately pointed to him that the first lady's husband would mean he was the one who had tested positive for COVID.

Biden immediately realised the gaffe and corrected himself. “That’s right,” Biden said, as the entire room burst into laughter. “She’s fine. Second lady — the first gentleman, how about that?” he added with a smile.

A video of Biden’s gaffe was shared on Twitter that has now gone viral with over 330k views.

“BIDEN: “The First Lady’s husband has tested positive for COVID”. That would be him. You can’t make this up,” the tweet said.

Watch the viral video below:

BIDEN: “The First Lady's husband has tested positive for COVID” That would be him. You can’t make this up. pic.twitter.com/Yzb3sA9ueb — Benny (@bennyjohnson) March 15, 2022

Doug Emhoff tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week .“Earlier today, Doug Emhoff tested positive for COVID-19. Mr Emhoff is doing fine and we are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted. I have tested negative and will continue to test. Please get vaccinated and boosted if you haven’t already,” Kamala Harris informed in a tweet.