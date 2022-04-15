Viral News: A video is going viral on social media where US President Joe Biden seems to be trying to shake hands with air. Netizens were left quite confused and found the incident hilarious as they couldn’t seem to guess what the president was trying to do. Biden was also left looking confused after he wandered around after being left empty-handed.Also Read - Saudi Arabia TV Airs Parody of Joe Biden, Kamala Harris. Viral Video Has Over 7 Million Views. Watch

On Thursday, Biden visited Greensboro, North Carolina, and gave a nearly 40-minute speech at North Carolina A&T State University. Also Read - Viral Video: Obama Refers to Biden as Vice President, Funny Banter Leaves Internet in Splits. Watch

After Biden finished his speech, the President turned towards the stage’s right side and stretched out his hand in a handshake position. However, there was no one else on stage and no one from the applauding crowd approached the president to exchange the pleasantry, as per the video from the event.

The video shared on Twitter has received over 6 million views within a day.

Watch the viral video below:

After Biden finished his speech, he turned around and tried to shake hands with thin air and then wandered around looking confused pic.twitter.com/ZN00TLdUUo — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) April 14, 2022

What do you think of the video?