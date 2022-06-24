Funny Viral Video: US President Joe Biden is a regular at making gaffes during his speeches. All of those are caught on camera and many of those go viral, leaving netizens in splits. A few months ago, he reffered to Vice-President Kamala Harris as the First Lady, which is his wife Jill Biden. More recently his ‘invisible handshake’ was caught on camera after a speech when he tried to shake hands with air.Also Read - Video: US President Joe Biden Falls Off While Getting Off Bike, White House Says, 'He Is Fine Now'

In his latest gaffe, Biden fumbled during a speech at a meme-worthy moment. The video shows Biden standing on a platform with the emblem of the US government with Vice President Kamala Harris standing behind him. The clip shows part of the speech when Biden tries to explain that he had a single word that would describe America perfectly. Also Read - President Joe Biden Evacuated After Plane Entered Airspace Near Beach Home, US Says 'No Threat'

However, he seems to forget what that word was and fumbles while making up a new word. “America is a nation that can be defined in a single word: Asufutimaehaehfutbw,” Biden says. Later, the official Twitter profile of the US President cleared out the air by mentioning the actual excerpt from the speech. “I have always believed you can define America in one word: Possibilities,” Biden meant to say.

Watch the viral video below:

America is a nation that can be defined in a single word: Asufutimaehaehfutbw 🤣🤣😂🤣😂🤣😭😂🤣😭😭😭pic.twitter.com/laTgT3cnY0 — Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) June 22, 2022

The video was shared on Twitter on June 23 and it has so far received more than 7.6 million views along with 109k likes. As always, Americans made fun of their President and mentioned how these mistakes are becoming common. Other Twitter users just flooded the replies with jokes, memes and laughing emojis. Here are some of the comments from the post:

making fun of stuttering? not cool dude — Kimberly (@MIT1991_2) June 22, 2022

No way. This can’t be real. — Volko (@derVolko) June 22, 2022

Oh, Lord! pick me up — Dharmveer (@SureshS98472645) June 23, 2022

I don’t see what the problem is here. America was founded on Asufutimaehaehfutbw. — James McKay (@McKayResearch) June 22, 2022

What are your thoughts on the video?