Viral Video Today: A self-taught Bhangra dancer from the US is winning the hearts of thousands of desi netizens with her Instagram videos. Omala's videos recently started going viral and she has gained thousands of new followers in just a few months. Her timeline is a collection of dance and lip-sync videos on Punjabi and Bollywood tracks.

In a reel she uploaded recently, Omala can be seen performing Bhangra moves to the song Chidi Blauri, sung by Ammy Virk and Mannat Noor.



A reel that has crossed over 1 million views shows her lip-syncing to the Punjabi song Sanu Ta Bulauno Vi Geya by Nimrat Khaira. Omala was dressed in kurta-pyjama and dupatta with Indian jewellery for the video. Watch the video here:

Desi netizens can’t get enough of her graceful dances along with her love for Indian culture and Punjabi music. Here’s another one of her Bhangra dancing videos:

What do you think of her videos?