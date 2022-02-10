UP Assembly Election 2022: Polling is underway for one of the most fiercely contested electoral battles in Uttar Pradesh. Voting began at 7 a.m. in 58 Assembly constituencies in the first of the seven-phase elections, covering 11 districts of western Uttar Pradesh. The 11 districts where polling is being held include Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar and Mathura. As the voting continues, a man in Noida grabbed the limelight as he came dressed as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.Also Read - 5.7 Crore Cash Recovered From Hidden Lockers at Former IPS Officer's Home in Noida | Watch

In a video shared by ANI, the voter, identified as Raju Kohli, can be seen arriving at a polling station in Noida Sector 11 wearing a saffron attire and flaunting his bald head. His distinctive attire soon attracted other voters, who could be seen jostling to take pictures and selfies with him.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Raju Kohli, a youth dressed as CM Yogi Adityanath arrived at a polling booth in Sector 11 of Noida to cast his vote for #UttarPradeshElections2022 pic.twitter.com/3o5gTH6b3q — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 10, 2022

In another incident that made headlines, a bridegroom from Muzaffarnagar exercised his franchise on the day of his wedding. He said that he take his baarat after casting his vote. Dressed in a sehra and wedding attire, the groom Ankur Balyan, along with his family, arrived at the polling centre to cast his vote in the morning. Speaking to the media, Balyan while standing outside the polling booth said, ”Pehle matadaan, uske baad bahu, uske baad sab kaam.”

A voter turnout of 48.3 per cent has been recorded till 3 PM for the first phase of polling. Polling, which started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm, is going on peacefully, said Election Commission officials. This phase assumes significance as the fate of 8 cabinet ministers — Suresh Rana, Atul Garg, Shrikant Sharma, Sandeep Singh, Anil Sharma, Kapil Dev Agarwal, Dinesh Khatik, Dr G S Dharmesh and Chaudhary Laxmi Narain will be at stake along with 623 other candidates.