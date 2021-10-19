Nainital: Incessant rainfall in Uttarakhand for the third consecutive day has led to chaos and destruction across the state, claiming several lives. Amid the heavy rains, an elephant got stuck on an island in the Gaula river, between Halduchaur and Lalkuan. A video has emerged on Twitter showing the elephant trapped on a piece of land in the raging Gaula river, between Halduchaur and Lalkuan. The elephant was seen in a viral video moving around in circles on a small patch of land.Also Read - Incessant Rains Wreak Havoc in Uttarakhand, Army Rescues Stranded People in Nainital | Watch

Soon after, locals informed the forest department and asked them to come and rescue the elephant soon. The Forest Team officials were sent to the spot who directed the elephant towards the forest. The team is now keeping a track of his movements.

Sharing the video, Twitter user Abhishek Pandey wrote, ”In a viral video, an elephant was seen stranded on a piece of land in a raging Gaula river, between Halduchaur and Lalkuan. It was later directed towards forest by Forest Department officials.”

The video has gone viral on social media and winning the hearts of the netizens for the elephant’s courage for survival. Sandeep Kumar, the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) said, “We got information about an elephant stuck on an island in a river. The Forest Team was sent to the spot and rescued him. He has been sent to the forest and we are keeping a track of his movements.”

Heavy rainfall in the state over the past few days led to the water level of the river surpassing the danger level. Visuals of flooding were seen from various parts of the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to take stock of the situation arising due to heavy rains in the state. Dhami on Monday took a detailed review of the situation.

National forecasting agency, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Uttarakhand with a forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the state and heavy rainfall has been predicted for the next few days.

(With ANI inputs)