Viral Video Today: There's no doubt that Bollywood is taking over the world. The recent Instagram trends of Kala Chashma and Ali Ali Ali songs have taken social media by a storm and are proof of that. Not just Bollywood songs, Indian actors and films are very popular in countries other than India. While it might be a common sight to see people enjoying Bollywood songs at New York's Times Square, the streets of London or Dubai, it is not common to find the craze for Bollywood in a country like Uzbekistan.

A video has circulated on Twitter where a singer can be seen performing the songs of dance king Mithun Chakraborty. The video was shared by the user 'Fazila Baloch' with the following caption: "Meanwhile In Uzbekistan, Jimmy Jimmy Aja Aja & I'm a disco dancer. How can someone hate India." The clip has received over 13.3k views and 580 likes.

In the video, a beautiful woman wearing a black dress is performing at a party with DJ and background singers wearing black suits. The tune of the song Jimmy Jimmy Aaja from the 1982 film Disco Dancer starts playing and the lead singer dedicates the song to India. She then beautifully sings the superhit song and then proceeds to sing another Mithun song I Am A Disco Dancer. Their performance was lively, energetic, and fun to watch.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF UZBEKISTAN SINGER SINGING MITHUN SONGS HERE:

Meanwhile In #Uzbekistan, “Jimmy Jimmy Aja Aja” & “I’m a disco dancer”.. How can someone hate #India. pic.twitter.com/94d0UTR7MZ — Fazila Baloch🌺☀️ (@IFazilaBaloch) September 15, 2022

Clearly, the Bollywood craze is spreading everywhere!