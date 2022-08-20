Funny Video Today: While automatic vacuum cleaners have made cleaning much easier for people, it has become a hassle for pets. Especially when they’re newly installed in homes, pet animals have a hard time understanding how this little round thing is moving on its own and sometimes even chasing them. However, when pets get comfortable around these robotic vacuums, they adapt to them and even enjoy playing with them. Many times, we have seen cats sitting on the robot vacuums and getting a free ride around the house as it cleans.Also Read - Viral Video: Russia Unveils Robot Dog With Grenade Launcher Dressed As Ninja. Watch

A hilarious video is going viral that shows a vacuum cleaning unintentionally attacking a sleeping pet dog's tail. The clip was shared on Twitter by the page 'Yoda4ever', which regularly shares funny and cute animal videos. In the video, two pet dogs are napping in the living room when an automatic vacuum cleaner that is cleaning the house sucks the black dog's tail.

The black dog's sleep is ruined and he doesn't know who attacked him from behind so he blames it on the other dog, who was sleeping next to him, minding his own business. The black dog angrily barks at the while dog for annoying him and the white dog looks at him confused. Netizens were left in splits on watching the video, which has received over 171k views and 7k likes.

Watch the viral video below:

The video will surely put a smile on anybody’s face!