Varanasi Airport Sanskrit Announcement: A city older than time, Varanasi is a cradle of culture and traditions. Recently, passengers at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International airport were bewildered by the announcements taking place at the airport. Why? Because for the first time in a city in India, announcements were being made in one of the ancient languages the land ever knew, Sanskrit. So far, people are accustomed to listening to public service announcements being made in English or Hindi, but Sanskrit, that’s new.Also Read - Colours of Varanasi: 6 Things You Just Can't afford To Miss In This Modern Vintage City

Sanskrit is one of the oldest yet prominent languages that were ever spoken on Indian soil. A video shared by the Varanasi official airport Twitter handle depicts that while travelers are going about the with their respective business, one can hear the Sanskrit announcement taking place in the background. The tweet translates as –“ After English and Hindi, now at the Varanasi airport, covid-related announcements will be made in Sanskrit as well. All our respected passengers, who arrive at the airport will experience the essence of entering into Kashi – the back of the Sanskrit language.”

Watch the video here:

This news garnered some mixed reviews amongst the citizens. While this practise was lauded by some, a faction of people did express their dismay over internet as well.

Stop bhojpuri discrimination.. Add bhojpuri language also — RAVI SINGH (@ravi_singh09) June 20, 2022

Very nice effort to make Sanskrit a common language. It is such a beautiful language. Students of many states are now not able to learn Sanskrit because of regional language compulsion. But Varanasi has made such a nice attempt👌 — Khushboo Mehta (@Khushboo2611407) June 20, 2022

Do not hate Bhojpuri. This is also the language of the country. Add Bhojpuri too. — Rajnish (@Rajnish802129) June 22, 2022

Quick Facts

An announcement pertaining to adherence of covid protocols was made in Sanskrit for the first time at the airport.

This step has been initiated by the Airport Authorities of India (AAI) in collaboration with Bharat Hindu University (BHU).

As per officials, this could be a way to revive the interest of people in this age old language.

Sanskrit and Varanasi

Varanasi is ranked among the oldest cities in the civilization. A custodian of stories from the bygone eras, it still houses anecdotes hidden in the cultural nooks of this colorful city. Even today, one can discover old manuscripts written in Sanskrit. Varanasi is believed to be the hub of this language and the city also boasts of the famous Sanskrit University – Sampurnanand Sanskrit University. People arrive from across the globe to learn and comprehend this language. It is held a holy pedestal in the city.

This city is known for the world-famous evening Arti at the ghat by the river, refreshing boat rides, delicious and diverse street food, and hides lots more that is still unexplored. Do visit these amazing spots in Varanasi and have a culturally rich experience.