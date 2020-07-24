What’s in a name they say but when it comes to Muslims in India, the notion remains that the community spread coronavirus courtesy the Tablighi Jamaat incident which came as a huge blow on Ph.D. holder and vegetable seller Raisa Ansari. Forced to sell vegetables on a pushcart due to lack of jobs amid the COVID-19, Raisa grabbed the Internet’s attention after she protested in fluent English against the municipal authorities in Indore. Also Read - Monitor High-risk Population, Visit Houses in Containment Zones, Centre Asks 9 States to Buckle up

The municipal officers had removed roadside vegetable carts including that of Raisa which triggered her into a protest. Claiming that the vegetable vendors were being harassed, Raisa was heard asserting in the now-viral video, "At times, one side of the market is closed, the second one is shut by the administration; and there are hardly any buyers. What we are supposed to feed our families. I am selling fruits and vegetables here. People standing here are my family and friends. There are more than 20 members in the family. How will they survive? How they will earn? There is no rush on the stall but still, these officials keep telling us to run away."

While the coronavirus pandemic has left the vegetable sellers penniless, it has also robbed Raisa off a decent job despite her PhD (Doctor Of Philosophy) in Material Science from Indore's Devi Ahilya University. She shared, "The first question is: who will give the job to me? The perception that coronavirus is being generated from Muslims has become common now. Because my name is Raeesa Ansari, no college or research institution is willing to give me a job."

This was enough to make netizens’ jaws drop in awe. Check out Twitter’s reaction on the video here:

Nowadays uneducated people are joining politics & educated ones R selling fruits & vegetables. Indore’s “PhD” Vegetable Seller’s Protest In English goes Viral !! pic.twitter.com/W8thIRTBKC — The Thinking Ape (@Howzzda_Josh) July 23, 2020

*Today, A vegetable seller surprised everyone with her English* Protest against the Municipal Corporation of #Indore for selling vegetables in Partial Lockdown. She studied Ph.D in M. science & physics. she said that she had no research & job because she is Muslim. pic.twitter.com/sooqoPUsqM — (@AkshayyySingh) July 22, 2020

That’s called confidence and power of education.

The vegetable seller seems more educated and confident before the collectors. #coronavirus #lockdown #COVID19India #JobsDuringCorona pic.twitter.com/WzZQ8dCb17 — RAKESH DAVE (@dave_rakesh) July 24, 2020

As surmise in this clip, a PHD in Material Science is selling vegetable and fruits in Indore, Madhya Pradesh to survive. And even there she have to struggle to face administration/collector. It is really difficult time.https://t.co/If1bYpKG5R — Vinay Rampal विनय रामपाल (@vinaybnath) July 23, 2020

अब है मेरी बारी! सब्जी बेचने वाली रईसा ने सब्ज़ी की दुकानों पर कार्रवाई करने पहुँचे अधिकारियों को बहुत ही सधी अंग्रेज़ी में खरी खरी सुना दिया। इन्होंने ये भी बताया कि Physics में MA और Material Science में PHD किया हुआ है पर नौकरी नहीं मिली। ये वीडियो इंदौर का बताया जाता है। pic.twitter.com/LqwyKek4PH — Shilpi Arora (@IamShilpiArora) July 23, 2020

If this video does not make you grateful of your blessings today, we wonder what else will!