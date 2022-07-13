Viral Video Today: Another bizarre food experiment is going viral on social media where a man is seen making an omelette while mixing a soft drink and chocolate biscuits in it. In the recent past, we have seen several such disturbing food experiments, most of them being with maggi or ice cream. We have also seen some experiments with bread-omelette. A video went viral where a shop in Surat could be seen selling Fanta omelette.Also Read - Viral Video: Street Vendor Makes Chocolate Pastry Maggi, Netizens Say Maaro Mujhe Maaro. Watch

The video was shared on YouTube where a man recorded a street vendor in Kolkata making the ‘jeera soda and oreo wala omelette’. First, the vendor heats a frying pan, puts oil in it, then pours a whole bottle of jeera soda in it. He then puts crushed oreo biscuits and egg mixure in the pan. Also Read - Viral Video: Surat Shop Sells Fanta Omelette & Netizens are Disgusted, Will You Ever Try It? | Watch

The vendor also adds bread to the omelette, just like other any Indian vendors. He garnishes it with chopped onions, chillies and cilantro along with a squirt of lemon juice. But in the end, he tops off the jeera-oreo bread omelette with some more crushed oreos and serves it to a customer. Also Read - Ever Seen Anything Like This? Giant Rolled Omelette Made With 60 Eggs | Watch Viral Video

Watch the viral video below:

Netizens were left absolutely disgusted with the bizarre recipe with egg lovers saying that after watching the video, they’re contemplating turning vegan. “This is a crime. Iske against bhi IPC mein section hona chahiye,” a user commented. “How to hurt sentiments of omelette lovers,” a user wrote. Here are some other reactions from Twitter users:

Noooooo — Sahil Arora PISCES (@sahilsfinalcut) July 11, 2022

Upar waale ka laakh lakh shukr hum anda nahi khaate — Mohammed Futurewala (@MFuturewala) July 11, 2022

Can we report these videos — Manan Sheel Bhasin (@BhasinSheel) July 11, 2022

Ugh — Rajeshwari (@matkewali) July 11, 2022

How to hurt sentiments of omelette lovers….. — Anil (@TheAngryBuddha1) July 11, 2022

Looks delicious right?!