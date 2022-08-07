Viral Video Today: A while ago, a fruit seller went viral for selling watermelon by screaming a jingle ‘lalam lal tarbooz’ while making funny faces. Many vendors come up with similar ways to sell more food. One such creative vendor is going viral for serving what customers call ‘helicopter bhelpuri’.Also Read - Viral Video: Vendor Makes Omelette With Jeera Soda and Oreos, Netizens Say Time to Turn Vegan

You might get confused thinking about how helicopter bhel is made. Its name was not derived from the ingredients of the savory snack, but from the way it's prepared. A video shared on Instagram by a meme page shows a vendor making the helicopter bhelpuri and serving it to a customer.

In the video, the vendor has a big vessel full of bhelpuri ingredients – puffed rice, onion, coriander, puri, chutney, potatoes and masala. He tilts the vessel, takes a big spoon, and starts spinning the bhel around with the highest speed and strength in his arm. After spinning the bhel around like a helicopter, the vendor pours the mixture onto a plate for a customer. His mixing even sounded like a helicopter’s spinning blades.

Watch the viral video below:

The reel has received over 93k views and 3,300 likes. “Can see the sparks already,” the caption said. Netizens found the video hilarious and left comments under the post. “With steel flavour,” a user joked. “Turbine lagake check karo,” another user commented. “Sounds like he’s starting a generator,” a third user wrote.