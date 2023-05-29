Home

Viral Video: Venice Canal Patch Turns Fluorescent Green

Residents of the beautiful city of Venice were left shocked on Sunday morning when they discovered a patch of fluorescent green water in the renowned Grand Canal. According to CNN, the vivid green are

The verdant blob was first noticed at around 9.30 am CET in renowned Grand Canal. | Twitter Photo: @dragon_of_time_

Residents of the beautiful city of Venice were left shocked on Sunday morning when they discovered a patch of fluorescent green water in the renowned Grand Canal. According to CNN, the vivid green area was initially observed at approximately 9:30 am (CET) and gradually expanded. City councilman Andrea Pegoraro wasted no time in attributing blame to environmental activists, referencing their recent assaults on Italian cultural heritage sites.

Veneto regional president Luca Zaia took to Twitter and informed a meeting was held with the police to investigate the origin of the liquid.

“This morning a patch of phosphorescent green liquid appeared in the Grand Canal of Venice, reported by some residents near the Rialto Bridge. The prefect has called an urgent meeting with the police to investigate the origin of the liquid,” Luca Zaia wrote on Twitter.

As per BBC, local authorities have conducted water sampling and initiated an urgent investigation into the mysterious change in colour of the water surrounding the renowned Rialto Bridge.

The video shared by a Twitter account @AnimalWorld shows a patch of phosphorescent green liquid appearing in the Grand Canal.

Watch the video of here.

The water in the Grand Canal in Venice has turned bright green. Has grown significantly. pic.twitter.com/N7js56Vmiy — Animal World (@dragon_of_time_) May 28, 2023

Several speculations have emerged related to the potential causes, with theories ranging from the deliberate release of some dye to a protest held by environmental activists.

Italian media sources have reported that local police are reviewing CCTV footage to determine if the incident was a coordinated stunt coinciding with the Volgalonga regatta scheduled for this weekend.

However, the group Ultima Generazione, responsible for pouring charcoal into Rome’s Trevi Fountain, denied involvement when questioned by CNN about the green water incident.

Notably, this isn’t the first time Venice’s Grand Canal has experienced an alteration in colour.

In 1968, Argentine artist Nicolas Garcia Uriburu used a fluorescent dye called Fluorescein to dye the canal green during the Venice Biennale, intending to draw attention to ecological issues and the interplay between nature and civilisation.

