‘Bus Se Jao’: Verbal Spat Between Ticketless Cop, TTE And Passenger In Vande Bharat Train Is Viral

A video has gone viral on social media showing argument between a policeman and a TTE after the cop was caught travelling without a ticket in Vande Bharat express train.

Video Of Ticketless Police Cop Is Viral: Train journeys hold a special place in the hearts of every Indian, leaving behind a trove of interesting memories. Some of these memories are incredibly beautiful, like the breathtaking scenic views or engaging conversations with fellow passengers. On the flip side, some memories are peculiar and unforgettable, even when we would rather forget them. One such common train encounter is the occasional skirmish between Ticket Travelling Examiners (TTEs) and ticketless passengers. These passengers often come up with unique and amusing excuses that can’t help but make us chuckle. In a similar vein, a recent verbal confrontation between a TTE and a police officer, who had taken a seat in a Vande Bharat Train coach without a valid ticket, has been circulating on the internet.

The video clip captures a passenger recording the incident and alerting the TTE about the police officer’s unauthorised travel. The video shows the police officer attempting to provide explanations to the TTE, to which the Travelling Ticket Examiner responds by questioning why the officer boarded the Vande Bharat Train train when everyone knows that traveling without a ticket is a punishable offense. The passenger recording the video can also be heard suggesting, “If you don’t have a ticket, you should take a bus.”

(Note: India.com does not authenticate the veracity of the video.)

Watch The Video Here

Verbal Kalesh b/w TTE and Police Officer over Police Officer was Travelling without ticket pic.twitter.com/LhS4I56CzW — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) October 12, 2023

The video was shared on X (formerly X) by an account named Ghar Ke Kalesh with the caption, “Verbal Kalesh b/w TTE and Police Officer over Police Officer was Travelling without ticket.”

Since being shared the clip has accumulated over 70.4K views and received more than 1,370 likes. The clip has also prompted users to express their thoughts in the comment section. Most of the users praised the TTE and the passenger for taking a stand against the officer.

Here Are Some Interesting Comments:

“TTE vs Police,” commented a user.

“suspend the cop,” wrote the second X user.

“claps for the TTE, and police cop should b suspended,” said the third user.

“Is that vande bharat,” asked another user.

