Viral Video: It’s always a nice feeling to see people of other countries learning and appreciating Indian culture. Several videos of foreigners trying Indian food for the first time and watching their priceless reactions has always been a delight. A similar video has gone viral, capturing the adorable reaction of an elderly couple when they try Indian sweets and namkeen for the first time.Also Read - What Do You See? This Viral Optical Illusion Test Will Reveal If You Are Happy Or Sad Right Now!

In the video, the grandma first tastes a ladoo and she seems to be enjoying the Indian delicacy. ”That’s really sweet, she says in the video. When it comes to grandpa’s turn, he tries on some namkeen that was really spicy. The woman asks him if he would like some coffee to wash it down as he makes a rather funny face. Their adorable reactions on trying something new is just too cute to watch.

The video was posted by Jessica on Instagram on March 31 with a caption that read, ”My 90 year old grandparents trying Indian sweets.” Notably, Jessica, who is an American podcaster is married to an Indian man.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica | Hindi Learning Hacks (@invisibleindia)

The video has gone viral, amassing more than a lakh views and has been liked by more than 7000 people so far. Netizens have showered love on the couple and filled the comments section with heart and love emojis.

One user wrote, ”Get them to try some lite sweets like. Gajar ka halwa or Kheer. They can also try Poha and samosa..” Another commented, ”Awww so sweet. I can see traces of your features in your grandma.” A third commented, ”i see the difference in ability of a woman to adjust to other culture & flavours compared to men, sending my love to your grandparens, they are adorable ” Yet another wrote, ”grandpa’s reaction after having spicy one is so cute.”