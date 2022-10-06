Viral Video: Call it golgappa, pani puri, or puchka, this savoury snack is one of the favourite street foods of India. Golgappa love reigns supreme in our nation and rightly so! While Indians are totally crazy about this street food, people from other nations also love it. These days, it has become a trend for foreign food bloggers to try out different dishes from other nations and this time, a Vietnamese blogger reviewed Pani Puri. The blogger who goes by the name Quang Tran, took to his official Instagram handle and shared a video of trying this street food.Also Read - Viral Video: Chinese Girl Plays Piano Lying Upside Down, Incredible Talent Wows The Internet | Watch

The video shows the blogger sitting with a plate of pani puri in front of him. He takes the first bite and says ,"One of the most amazing things you guys could ever pop in your mouth." He tells his viewers how to eat the snack. He first makes a small hole in the puri, fills it with spiced potatoes, and dips it in the mint water. He then repeats the process with tamarind water. From there on, he keeps eating the pani puris and says that he just can't stop. It's clear from his reaction that he absolutely loves the snack.

“PANI PURI Have you ever tried this before?” says the caption of the video.

VIETNAMESE FLOOD BLOGGER TRIES PANI PURI: WATCH VIDEO

Desis were thrilled to see the blogger enjoying the delectable Indian snack and were delighted with the video. One user wrote, “Tamarind sauce water supremacy,” while another commented, “Craving for some pani puri now.” A third shared a similar experience and wrote, “I recently Pani Puri for the first time. HEAVEN!” fourth Instagram user said, “This is my all-time favourite. Mouth-watering.”

Well, we too are craving for it, now!