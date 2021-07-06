Chennai: Tamil Nadu’s beloved YouTube channel, Village Cooking Channel, which got a pan-India appeal after the participation of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has achieved a major milestone! The Village Cooking Channel (VCC) has become the first Tamil YouTube channel to hit one crore (10 million) subscribers and was awarded a Diamond Play button by YouTube for its achievement. Also Read - This Photo of a Snow-covered Mount Everest Behind Rahul Gandhi During Live Video Session Goes Viral

The YouTube channel, which was launched as a ‘timepass’ activity by some residents of the Chinna Veeramangalam villae in the Pudukottai district of Tamil Nadu, now has a global audience. Created by cousins V. Subramanian, V. Murugesan, V. Ayyanar, G. Tamilselvan and T. Muthumanickam, and led by their grandfather and former caterer, M. Periyathambi, the channel’s daily subscriber numbers jumped from 10,000 to 40,000 after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi appeared on it.

“We used to get about 10,000 new subscribers a day. But since Mr. Gandhi’s visit, we have been getting 30,000 to 40,000 new subscribers a day,” Subramanian, the team’s in-house cameraman and tech expert, said.

Notably, a video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi relishing a spicy ‘kalaan biryani’ (mushroom biryani) and an onion side dish he made with them in January had gone viral.

Watch the team celebrating this major milestone:

The team earns around Rs 7 lakh a month as their share of the advertisement revenue generated by YouTube views. As a gesture of gratitude, recently donated Rs 10 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund. handing over the cheque personally to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

Subramanian, the techie behind the YouTube channel, said in a conversation with IANS: “We began this channel to spend time when we were not cultivating as basically we are all farmers. As all men in our village can cook, we thought why not show it to the world.”

He said a quarter of the Rs 7 lakh they earn per month is spent on buying the ingredients because, as he put it, “we regularly hoist feasts in the village”. Subramanian also said the team does “a lot of charity and spend on the needy.”

Periyathambi who is also known as thaatha or grandfather, said: “It is really great that we are getting recognition from as far as the United States of America. I think that everyone should believe in their own abilities and this is what you are seeing in our case. We popularised our strength and it became a hit. I feel proud because we are being recognized internationally.”

(With IANS inputs)