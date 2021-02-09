Amroha: There is no dearth of talent in our country and a shining example of it is a girl from Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha who danced beautifully to a song from 1957 film Mother India. Her performance was so impressive that Madhuri Dixit, the dance queen herself, was in awe of the girl and shared her video on Twitter. The two-minute long video shows the orange top and blue skirt-clad girl performing to a beautiful classical dance on ‘Ghooghat nahin kholoon saiya tore aage’, while another woman working in the field watches her curiously. Also Read - NRI Couple Goes Skiing in Dhoti And Saree, Set Internet on Fire | Watch Viral Video

The video was first shared by classical music-promoting-organization Raaggiri, who wrote, ”They say dancers don’t need wings to fly. After watching this village girl’s dance you’ll understand how true the saying is. Take a look at the dance based on the historic film #MotherIndia’s beautiful song. If you have any information regarding this video, let Raaggiri know.”

According to its website, Raaggiri works for the development and promotion of all forms of music; all areas of culture and tradition by collaborating with government-public-private organizations.

Watch the video here: