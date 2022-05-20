Viral Video: In a distressing video that has angered social media users, two frightened tiger cubs were pelted with stones in a village in Seoni district of Madhya Pradesh. According to reports, the cubs, a little over a year old, were at Pipaltai pond near Baelgaon village to quench their thirst but had to face the wrath of villagers. The video shows the cubs trying to hide among the bushes to save themselves as villagers threw stones at them while shouting. One of the cubs is seen limping and struggling to escape. “Catch it, catch it,” the locals could be heard saying. Some other sane people also tried to stop the stone-pelters, but to no avail.Also Read - Viral Video: Boy Tries to Break His Phone With Rock But It Catches Fire. Watch

One of the videos has been shared on Twitter by WildLense Eco Foundation with a caption that reads, ”We celebrate wildlife, Environment day, politician do long speech but first & foremost try to be HUMAN. Pelting stone on little cubs & injuring them is not just inhumane but make you barbaric. Seoni, Madhya Pradesh.”

Watch the videos here:

We celebrate wildlife, Environment day, politician do long speech but first & foremost try to be HUMAN. Pelting stone on little cubs & injuring them is not just inhumane but make you barbaric. Seoni, Madhya Pradesh@rameshpandeyifs @supriyasahuias @susantananda3 @ParveenKaswan pic.twitter.com/Q03xKBYvLh — WildLense® Eco Foundation 🇮🇳 (@WildLense_India) May 18, 2022

The video has angered people, and many have condemned the barbaric and inhuman act. Sharing the video, people have demanded strict action against those who were pelting stones at the tiger cubs. Actor Raveena Tandon also shared a clip of the incident and wrote, “Vote banks come first. There is no humanity left in this world. Hope those “empowered” humans pelting stones on a lil baby, burn in hell.”

Vote banks come first. There is no humanity left in this world. Hope those “empowered” humans pelting stones on a lil baby ,burn in hell. https://t.co/9S6c9AK4mR — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) May 18, 2022

One user wrote, ”Ashamed of such people . Call the authorities and let them deal with this why would anyone of sound mind pelt stones at cubs ?,” while another commented, ”How horrific is this! They r such innocent beings who were doing nothing but drinking water. They were so scared n they’re so small. And they have suffered injuries cause of some barbaric idiots! Please punish the ppl responsible.” A third wrote, ”This is beyond disgusting, absolutely barbaric. We call ourselves humans and yet we are inhuman in reality. Would these s+******** pelt human babies, especially the annoying ones? Hoping strict action is taken!!”

See more reactions:

How horrific is this!They r such innocent beings who were doing nothing but drinking water. They were so scared n they’re so small. And they have suffered injuries cause of some barbaric idiots! Please punish the ppl responsible @minforestmp @moefcc @MPTourism @wti_org_india https://t.co/mbKsifnyzV — PriyankaNikhilGandhi (@PriyankaNGandhi) May 18, 2022

This only shows complete mismanagement of forest by forest officers in MP. They are not even bothered to see whether proper water is there for animals in forest. Otherwise why this cubs come out searching for water ? Shame on MP forest dept. — 🦚 Animal Rights 🐯 (@Animalrights616) May 18, 2022

Barbaric — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) May 18, 2022

This is beyond disgusting, absolutely barbaric. We call ourselves humans and yet we are inhuman in reality. Would these s+******** pelt human babies, especially the annoying ones? Hoping strict action is taken!! #AnimalAbuse #AnimalWelfare @ParveenKaswan https://t.co/qWXtBia0l3 — etap42 (@etap42) May 18, 2022

Unfortunate to see such incident. Cub looked like starving for long …hope the are in good hands. Any lead on its mother ? — maddy (@maddy40807145) May 19, 2022

I wish it comes to seek revenge like the #Sherkhan of #Mowgli… from the jungles of #Seoni #Humans are the most cruel species at the moment… #barbaric https://t.co/wp3rfjI4HE — devashish bose (@phantomlegacy) May 19, 2022

I have seen our tribals giving due respect to big cats and other animals in Madhya Pradesh. They address big cats as BAGH JI n BAGH BAHADUR. Hope these inhumane persons are brought to books. https://t.co/a8vaevlRsA — Abhinav Balyan (@AbhinavBalyan) May 19, 2022

According to a PTI report, a team of forest department officials rescued two cubs. “The cubs, around 14-15 months old, might have come there to drink water. The villagers surrounded them with sticks and the Police and forest personnel reached the spot. A rescue team from Pench Tiger Reserve arrived around 2.45 pm. In a one-hour long operation, the cubs were caged and transferred to Kanha rescue centre,” chief conservator of forest (Seoni circle) SS Udde told PTI. Udde denied that the cubs were injured and said that they will be under the doctors’ care at Kanha rescue centre.

According to the All-India Tiger Estimation Report 2018, Madhya Pradesh was home to 526 tigers, the highest in any state of the country. The state has a number of tiger reserves, including Kanha, Bandhavgarh, Pench, Satpura and Panna.