Viral Video Today: It's been months, but Telugu blockbuster Pushpa – The Rise, featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna is still making waves on the internet. The craze for the movie has completely taken over social media whether in India or abroad, with people creating dance reels on its peppy songs or lip-syncing to Allu Arjun's dialogues. Now, the Pushpa fever is taking over America.

Karolina Protsenko, a 13-year-old violinist from the US, recently shared played two songs from the movie Pushpa on a street in California. The Ukrainian girl's violin cover of 'Oo Aantava Oo Oo Antava' where she is seen beautifully performing the song is going crazy viral.

Karolina's videos generally get millions of views on YouTube as she's a famous YouTuber with more than 7 million subscribers. Because of her viral videos, she also performed on The Ellen Show. The violin prodigy's Oo Antava cover was uploaded on YouTube a few days ago and has already received 741k views on YouTube. The video has been shared on other platforms by social media users as well.

Americans couldn’t help but stop and listen to the amazing tunes of Oo Antava, without knowing that it’s an Indian song. Many people could be seen recording Karolina’s videos and giving her tips for her delightful performance.

Watch the viral video below:

Karolina Protsenko was also seen performing the song ‘Srivalli’ from Pushpa, a song by Javed Ali that is loved my many people around the world. Her Srivalli violin cover was shared by a user on Facebook where it has received over 1.8 million views. Watch the video here:

Amazing wasn’t it?