Viral Video Today: If you are a music aficionado, you must have heard Coke Studio Season 14 track Pasoori, that is making waves across the globe. The beautiful Pakistani song, sung by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, is the current obsession of all music lovers and has captured many hearts worldwide for its visual appeal, melodious music, and soulful lyrics. Many artists and dancers have made videos using the trending song. Now, the Pasoori fever is taking over America.

Karolina Protsenko, a 13-year-old violinist from the US, recently shared a video on her YouTube channel where she is seen covering Pasoori on the violin at a street in California. The Ukrainian girl's violin cover of Pasoori, where she is seen beautifully performing the song, has gone viral on social media with over 4.1 million views.

Americans couldn't help but stop and listen to the amazing tunes of the Pakistani song. Many people could be seen recording Karolina's videos and giving her tips for her delightful performance. A cute little Arab girl could also be seen watching Karolina perform and started dancing around. "It is a joy for me to see young little kids being inspired so much by my music," Karolina said in the description.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF VIOLINIST PLAYING PASOORI ON US STREET:

Karolina’s videos generally get millions of views on YouTube as she’s a famous YouTuber with more than 7.6 million subscribers. Because of her viral videos, she also performed on The Ellen Show.