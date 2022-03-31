Viral Video: In a moving video, 94 violinists from 29 countries recently came together to express their support for Ukraine. Without speaking a word, the violinists performed a short but expressive rendition of the Ukrainian folk song “Verbovaya Doschechka.” The virtual concert featured professional and famous violinists from 29 different countries as they joined in unison to accompany several dedicated musicians in Ukraine who play their instruments from basement bomb shelters. Sandip Halder from India was also among the 94 violnists.Also Read - Viral Video: 2 Girls From USA Groove to 'Saami Saami', Rock The Internet With Killer Moves | Watch

The concert started with Illia Bondarenko, who played his violin while hiding in a bomb shelter in Kyiv. Other violinists from his country who manage to cross the border also played their instruments before further opening out to show other musicians from across the globe.

“As the video commences, several other violinists can be seen on the screen from different countries. Sandip Halder, a renowned violinist from India, was also seen on the panel. 94 artists played a Ukrainian folk song that was termed hauntingly beautiful by netizens.Nine other young violinists sheltering in Ukraine join in unison, and are accompanied in harmony by world class players from the London Symphony Orchestra, Tokyo Philharmonic, Oslo Philharmonic, the Hollywood Studios, and renowned violinists from all over the world including Ireland, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Belgium, Georgia, Poland, South Korea, South Africa, Moldova, Denmark, India, including the entire violin section of the Munich Chamber Orchestra!

We have famous fiddlers from different violin traditions including Indian, Scottish, bluegrass. And soloist Daniel Hope who had, by coincidence, once coached Illia Bondarenko . Ryan Dilmore worked overnight(s) to make everyone’s contributions into this beautiful video and Jake Jackson mixed the sound so beautifully, you can hear all 94 praying with our violins. So we play an old Ukrainian folk song together across continents, called Verbovaya Doschechka,” the caption said.

The video has gone viral, and many loved the performance. ”This violin piece is stunning. Beautiful and poignant. Absolutely wonderful. Music can be so powerful,” one user wrote. Another wrote, ”Just listening to the violin piece in the concert for Ukraine. Hauntingly beautiful music. It’s a complete contrast to the privations being inflicted on innocent people by this unjustified, murderous war.”

This violin piece is stunning. Beautiful and poignant. Absolutely wonderful. Music can be so powerful 💔#concertforukraine #aconcertforukraine pic.twitter.com/QVg6hJKlYO — Karl Cunliffe (@KDCunliffe) March 29, 2022

Violinists playing alongside a Ukrainian violinist who had to wait 4 gaps between bombing hit me hard. Then stories of two parents fleeing & effect on children-gone. Mum’s first instrument is violin so it gets me emotional anyway bt that was beyond powerful #ConcertForUkraine — Rachel Honey-Jones MScEcon🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@RHoneyJones) March 29, 2022

Just listening to the violin piece in the concert for Ukraine. Hauntingly beautiful music. It’s a complete contrast to the privations being inflicted on innocent people by this unjustified, murderous war. — Grant Williams (@GWilliamsLLM) March 29, 2022

