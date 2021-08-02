Hong Kong: Remember the viral Pakistani guy, Sarim Akhtar? Back in 2019, his disappointed look during the Pakistan vs Australia World Cup match had gone viral and made him the subject of memes across the world. Turns out, the Pakistan fan’s iconic expression has now been displayed at the World’s first Meme Museum in Hong Kong.Also Read - 'Aakhir Wo Din Aa Hi Gaya': CBSE Shares Funny DDLJ Meme to Announce Date & Time of Class 12 Result 2021

The picture shows Sarim in his meme-worthy pose with his hands on his waist and a vexed expression that went viral during Pakistan vs Australia ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Notably, his frown came after cricketer Asif Ali dropped David Warner’s catch off a Wahab Riaz bowl, during the ICC World Cup.

In a post on Twitter, Sarim, known as Disappointed Fan, shared a picture and video clip from the museum which features his classic pose.

“I got featured in the Hong Kong Museum of memes. Yohooo,” he said in the caption of his post.

I got featured in Hong Kong 🇭🇰 museum of memes 🎉 yohooo 🤩😍 pic.twitter.com/uQ8GL0s7l7 — Sarim Akhtar (@msarimakhtar) July 31, 2021

In another post, he wrote, “My sister found the video of the Hongkong K11 Museum of Memes on YouTube.” He also mentioned that his photo is spotted on a 0:37 time stamp by sharing the screenshot.

Watch it here:

My sister found the video of the Hongkong K11 mueseum of memes on YouTube 😍 scroll to 0.37 sec 🎉🇵🇰👌 https://t.co/wIgAU1yLGB — Sarim Akhtar (@msarimakhtar) July 31, 2021

The picture has gone viral and many congratulated him. One user wrote, ”You are like the Mona Lisa now. Ages hence kids are going to look at this meme and say this is a masterpiece,” while another commented, ”Who would have known that moment of disappointment would become a moment of recognition for you. God bless!”

Here are more reactions:

You are like the Mona Lisa now. Ages hence kids are going to look at this meme and say this is a masterpiece. — Asheema (@Tontangbi) August 1, 2021

😂😂Never seen a more accurate meme than this in my life 😂 — ♌goddess👑 (@Fadzeym) August 2, 2021

Me finding out there's a museum of memes pic.twitter.com/9Lr7N4MHNT — Mat (@MatMicMar) August 2, 2021

congratulations, people disappoint in modeling and you have done modeling for disappointment. can't say keep it up ;). wish you all the happiness. — M.Naveed (@mnaveed75) July 31, 2021

I only found out this was at a cricket match in the last few weeks and it made me so happy. A meme to be proud of, you dead set legend. — Anthony Condon (@AnthCondon) August 1, 2021

The Meme Museum in Hong Kong features seven themed zones with viral and hilarious memes from all across the world.