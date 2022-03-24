Viral Video: Not many know that Indian cricketer Virat Kohli can ace singing too. An old video showcasing Virat Kohli singing the song ‘Jo Wada Kiya Woh Nibhana Padega’, has resurfaced on social media and is winning hearts. The video was shared by Saregama, a music label that often rakes up evergreen classics. In the video, Virat Kohli is seen singing the melodious song along with Bangladeshi singer Fahmida Nabihas. Notably, Kohli had sung the duet with Nabi at an event during India’s tour of Bangladesh for the Asia Cup T20 in 2016.Also Read - Viral Video: SpiceJet Air Hostess Grooves to Kriti Sanon's 'Param Sundari' With Her Crew, Internet Hearts It | Watch

The song was originally sung by late Lata Mangeshkar in the movie Taj Mahal. The video was shared with a caption reading, “This duo’s performance on Jo Wada Kiya Hai Wo Nibhaana Padega is simply wonderful!”

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral with 380 K views, 23,000 likes, and more than 300 comments. Fans of the ace cricketer flocked to the comments section, and dropped praises and heart emojis. One user wrote, ” Virat is awesome. He can do everything. There is nothing in World, he con’t do. Nice singing, really liked it so much.” Another commented, ”As good as the person himself, Great player with great heart and sportsmanship.” A third wrote, “It’s the magic of Rafi-Lata which will last forever. Well done, Virat. Well done, duo.”

Here are some other comments:

