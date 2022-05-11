Aditya A’s song ‘Chaand Baaliyan’ is undeniably the most popular song on Instagram right now. From influencers to celebs and even women, people are using the trending song for Instagram reels like crazy. And why wouldn’t they, the song is beautiful. While the song was released in 2020, it started trending on Instagram only recently.Also Read - Pakistan Man Dressed As a Clown Sings 'Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin', Soulful Voice Leaves Internet Emotional | Watch

An equally amazing unplugged version of the song is going viral on the social media platform now. A Mumbai-based musician, Vivek Verma, recorded a recreated version of the song and posted a short part of his cover as a reel. Before singing the viral lines- "Dekhoon main tujhe yaa Dekhoon kudarat ke nazaare, Mushqilon mein hai ye dil mera. Maana teri surat ki hai chaandi 100 takka billo, Mere dil ka sona bhi khara. Ye teri chaand baaliyan, Hain honthon pe ye gaaliyan…" – Verma started the song with a few of his original lines.

Playing the guitar, Vivek sang the following lyrics written by him: "I close my eyes and think of you. You're the reason I feel good hmmm… The way You look me in my eyes. It makes me feel the butterflies hmmm…"

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vivek Verma (@vvekverma)

Netizens were spellbound by Vivek’s soulful singing and called his cover of Chand Baaliyan ‘magical’. Within half a day, his reel has received over 5,200 views and 150 likes. “Haayeeeee kya baat hai. the best version of Chand Baaliyan,” an Instagram user commented. “Woww amazing,” another user wrote. Here are some of the comments from the video:

Vivek Verma is originally from West Bengal is often seen doing live shows at peppy places. Other than that, he is a music producer who has worked with Himesh Reshammiya since the last 8 to 9 years. He has worked for more than 23 mainstream films as a music producer. His popular works include the albums of Bollywood films like Sanam Teri Kasam and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.