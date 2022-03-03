Amid the Russia-Ukraine war, an old clip from a Ukrainian TV show has resurfaced. The clip is from a 7-year-old comedy series ‘Servant of the People’ where Volodymyr Zelenskyy plays the role of a history teacher who got elected as the President of Ukraine by accident.Also Read - Viral Video: Russian Soldier in Tears as Ukrainians Offer Him Food & Tea, Help Him Call His Mom. Watch

After Russia invaded Ukraine a week ago, Zelenskyy requested to join the European Union. The video shows Zelenskyy's character in the show getting a call from then-German Chancellor Angela Merkel that Ukraine has joined the European Union.

Zelenskyy was ecstatic on hearing the news and says, "Oh f**k!". "Oh, I'm sorry, oh wow! … Thank you very much, all the Ukrainians and all of our country, we've been waiting for this so much time." Angela Merkel's replies saying, "Ukrainians? Oh, I'm so sorry, that's a mistake. I was calling to Montenegro." After the call, Zelenskyy's character Vasyl Petrovych Holoborodko storms away, shouting, "F**king Putin!"

The video was tweeted on March 2 with the following caption: “I can’t wrap my mind around the existence of this clip.” It has received more than 7.6 million views and 168k likes so far.

I can’t wrap my mind around the existence of this clip. pic.twitter.com/1XvBYWlMxg — Vera Bergengruen (@VeraMBergen) March 2, 2022

In another clip from the show, Zelenskyy enters a chaotic Parliament yells in Russian: “Putin has been toppled!” However, after everyone becomes quiet, he follows it up with “I was joking” in the end. The plot of the videos and the dialogues have left netizens dumbfounded.