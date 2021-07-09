Thane: A video has surfaced on social media showing a couple screaming and abusing a traffic cop in Thane after their car was being towed for illegal parking. In the video, the accused identified as Amar Singh along with his wife Meena Singh, are seen misbehaving with the constable, and even threatening him. According to a TOI report, the incident took place on July 8 when the accused had parked his car at a no-parking zone in Mira Road. When the traffic cop on duty in the area wheel-locked the vehicle, the couple threatened to rip off his uniform.Also Read - Tourists Caught Smoking Hookah at Haridwar’s Har Ki Pauri Ghat, Angry Locals Beat Them Up | Watch

On the other hand, the police personnel didn’t retaliate and tried to calm down the situation, but to no avail.

Watch the video here:

"चीर दूंगा बीच में से…!"

"वर्दी उतार फिर बताता हूँ…!"

मुंबई से सटे मीरारोड इलाके में एक व्यक्ति ने नो-पार्किंग एरिया में अपनी गाड़ी लगाई थी जिसके चलते ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने उस गाड़ी के टायर में व्हील क्लैम्प लगा दिया और फिर आगे जो हुआ वो आप खुद ही देख लीजिए। pic.twitter.com/zCwJ6lD2WY — Shivangi Thakur (@thakur_shivangi) July 9, 2021

After the video went viral, the couple was booked for misbehaving with the cop on duty.

We have registered a case against two persons for misbehaving with on-duty Traffic police personnel under relevant sections of the IPC,” said Police. However, as soon as Singh was arrested and brought to the police station, he quickly regretted his actions and was seen crying.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andheri West Shit Posting (@andheriwestshitposting)

In a similar incident in April, a Delhi couple had gone viral on social media after they were filmed arguing with a police officer who stopped them for flouting weekend curfew and not wearing a mask inside their car. In a video of the incident, the woman was found screaming, “I will kiss my husband. Can you stop me from that?”.

After the heated argument, the couple were taken to Darya Ganj Police Station and an FIR under various sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered.