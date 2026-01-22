Viral Video: Watch 70-year-old man’s first vlog go viral, rack up 29 million views in 72 hours, he says…

Home

A 70-year-old man has become an internet sensation after his first-ever vlog went viral on Instagram. He garnered over 30 million views on his first video.

Viral Video: It is said that ‘age is no barrier’ and this phrase is proven by an elderly man from Uttar Pradesh, who has defied the stereotypes and become an internet sensation. He made the first vlog of his life and posted it on Instagram without any expectation of the clip getting viral. But Vinod Kumar Sharma’s first vlog worked, and he became an internet sensation overnight. Vinod, who is 70 years old, accumulated over 30 million views on his first Instagram video, leaving several prominent influencers behind. But what exactly happened, let’s know.

70-Year-Old UP Man’s First Vlog Goes Viral: What Exactly Happened?

In his first vlog, Sharma can be seen introducing himself on Instagram. “70 saal ki umr mein apna pehla vlog bana raha hoon,” he said in Hindi. Vinod stated that he is trying something new to stay updated and engaged. He clarified that he has no prior experience of the social media platform and doesn’t know how to vlog. Revealing why he is doing vlogs, Sharma said he wants to spend his time meaningfully during retirement.

Watch The Video Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vinod Kumar Sharma (@instauncle_9)

What Did The Old Man Say In The Viral Video?

In the video, Sharma introduced himself, saying, “I am from Uttar Pradesh. I don’t know how to vlog, but I am trying to spend my time by making videos. I hope you like this vlog so that I feel encouraged to continue this work.”

Netizens praised his efforts and the 70-year-old’s post received over 2 million likes.

What Did The User Say?

Vinod’s innocence has touched millions of hearts, reminding them of their own grandparents and parents.

“We’re with you, uncle flooded the video. One user said,” Uncle Ji, you’ve made our hearts happy,” a user said.

“Keep it up, Dada Ji… There is no age for learning…. You proved this code very well,” second user said.

“Very nice blog uncle ji,” another said.

“I will not stop until all the taunts turn into claps,” a user said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.