In a fascinating event which has captured global attention, archaeologists in Egypt on Saturday opened an ancient mummy coffin in front of a live audience.
As many people excitedly watched, one of the coffins was opened for the first time since it was sealed some 2,500 years ago. In a statement, Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities said that 59 wooden coffins were discovered inside burial wells in Saqqara’s area earlier this year.
The coffins are in good condition and contain the bodies of Egyptian priests, prestigious members of the community and other senior men. A video of the unsealing, hosted by the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, has now gone viral on social media, amassing millions of views.
The videos revealed mummified remains wrapped in burial cloth that bore hieroglyphic inscriptions in bright colours. Watch them here:
Meanwhile, the videos gave literal chills to people on social media and many were freaked out.
One user wrote, ”This makes me so angry. They invade us while we’re alive and disturb us in our peace while we’re dead. They are literally never satisfied with anything. They are going to continue to take and take and take.”
Here are some other reactions:
The coffins will be transferred to the new Grand Egyptian Museum in Giza for display.