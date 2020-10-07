In a fascinating event which has captured global attention, archaeologists in Egypt on Saturday opened an ancient mummy coffin in front of a live audience. Also Read - Elon Musk Claims That Pyramids Were 'Obviously' Built by Aliens, Gets Invite From Egypt to Visit Them

As many people excitedly watched, one of the coffins was opened for the first time since it was sealed some 2,500 years ago. In a statement, Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities said that 59 wooden coffins were discovered inside burial wells in Saqqara’s area earlier this year.

The coffins are in good condition and contain the bodies of Egyptian priests, prestigious members of the community and other senior men. A video of the unsealing, hosted by the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, has now gone viral on social media, amassing millions of views.

The videos revealed mummified remains wrapped in burial cloth that bore hieroglyphic inscriptions in bright colours. Watch them here:

Honoured to be invited by the Minister of Tourism and Antiquities HE Khaled El Anany to Saqqara for the announcement that a new tomb of mummies has been discovered. I saw one being opened for the first time in 2600 years! Truly amazing! @TourismandAntiq @MFATNZ 🇪🇬🇳🇿 pic.twitter.com/5oLfAM7zAV — Greg Lewis 🇳🇿🇪🇬 (@NZinEgypt) October 3, 2020

The mummy tomb, which has been sealed for 2500 years, has been opened for the first time. pic.twitter.com/KWGT95girv — Psychedelic Art (@VisuallySt) October 5, 2020

Meanwhile, the videos gave literal chills to people on social media and many were freaked out.

One user wrote, ”This makes me so angry. They invade us while we’re alive and disturb us in our peace while we’re dead. They are literally never satisfied with anything. They are going to continue to take and take and take.”

Here are some other reactions:

Why is it strapped down. Why would it need to be strapped down? Put the lid back on. PUT THE FUCKING LID BACK ON IT'S 2020!! — Corbit (@Corbit_THFC) October 5, 2020

As long as the slab also isn't removed we're safe right? pic.twitter.com/Sc9ua1crkE — Doncut97 (@Doncut97) October 5, 2020

This is weird. Would they dig up old white peoples graves? It’s almost like they see them as not human and as exhibits for a museum — lima (@alimaammzy) October 5, 2020

Amateur hour archeology in Egypt. Just open it with some wood splints and open it outside where bacteria, fungus, contamination can just land on the thousands of years old artifact. — Nadav Igra — gamer artist 🦄 (@zkanSheol) October 5, 2020

Isn't archeology about studying our history? Humans are curious creatures and we yearn for knowledge and the unknown so why is it bad to learn and study these ancient customs? It has nothing to do with race and I'm sure they are respectful to the dead and the site :c — Jenn4856 (@Jenn4856) October 6, 2020

The coffins will be transferred to the new Grand Egyptian Museum in Giza for display.